Five Couples on Colors that are our absolute favourites!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on January 17th, 2019 at 5:29 pm

With an array of shows on Colors, it’s certainly a treat to watch your favourite on-screen jodis, right? Be it their sizzling chemistry, their unmatched understanding or just the seamless comfort they share with each other. Each show has a charm of their own and with ongoing plots, these jodis have always inspired us! Scroll away to know who we’re talking about!

Deep and Aarohi – Ever so passionate and sizzling, this duo is definitely unmissable! 

 

IMG-20190117-WA0044

 

Raghu and Dhanak – Newest on the block, Raghu and Dhanak are a clear case of opposites attract. We can't wait to see how their love story unfolds.

 

Untitled-1


 

Bela and Mahir – With their love and chemistry on point always, this is one power couple. Don’t you agree with us?

 

IMG_8749-min

 

Roop and Ishika – With comforting silences and understanding, Roop and Ishika are pure goals and we're never getting enough of them.

 

DSC_1537

 

 

Jai and Aadhya – Cute and ever so relatable, Jai and Aadhya literally have a little bit of us in them. We could count a few similar traits. What about you?

 

IMG_3714

 

 

﻿

