Five things to expect on Dance Deewane this weekend!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 1st, 2018 at 1:03 pm

From a bunch of amazing dance performances to unlimited fun; laughter-worthy banter between judges to non-stop entertainment by our host, it’s safe to say that there’s never a dull moment on the sets of Dance Deewane. To add on this weekend, we meet the adorable and ever so beautiful Kajol too. What goes down on the show is something you don’t want to miss! Here’s a quick snippet!

 

  1. A beautiful Kuch Kuch Hota Hai nostalgia moment.
     

     

     

     

  2. The best candid moments between Madhuri Dixit and Kajol.

     
    IMG_5881

     

     

     
    IMG_5883

     

     

  3. A set of beautiful and emotional performances coming your way!

     
    IMG_5838

     

     

  4. A round of fun games too because you're never too old to play games!

     
    IMG_5934

     

  5. Last but definitely not the least! Make way for these dapper men bringing the house down with some pranks!

     
    IMG_6210

     

     

Don't forget to tune to Dance Deewane tonight at 9 pm. 

﻿

