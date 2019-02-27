For a complete dose of entertainment, here's the Colors Wala Marathi Pack for you!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 27th, 2019 at 1:25 pm

Owing to the times we live in, one often wonders what rupee 1 can actually do or buy us? Well, let’s do away with that thought now because this 1 rupee promises to bring you the best of regional entertainment that Viacom18 & TV18 has to offer through their customized packs.
 

India’s foremost networks – Viacom18 and TV18 – have joined hands to address this issue of price rise as they launched their Value Pack, comprising the top channels across genres, at Re.1 per day! In a country where entertainment is the fourth basic need in addition to roti, kapda, and makaan, Viacom18 and TV18 has the nation covered in that, especially Maharashtra!
 

Viacom18 and TV18 have launched a multi-media marketing campaign, titled ‘Ek Me Hai More Yahaan’, that advocates the comprehensive value for money that the ‘COLORS wala Pack’ provides to the Indian viewers. The campaign highlights the clear and present concern of Indians over the rising costs of entertainment and packages top channels across genres so that the entire entertainment and news needs of an Indian family are taken care of.

In a gist:

  • This pack offers unlimited entertainment and news.
     
  • Putting the consumer first, the networks aim at providing pocket-friendly packs.
     
  • The campaign ‘Ek Mein Hai More Yahaan’ is driven by the most prominent faces on Indian Indian television such as Rohit Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora Mahesh Manjrekar, Arya, and a galaxy of celebrities from Viacom18’s stable, educating the audience of all the entertainment and news that they can avail at INR 1 per day. 
     
  • The subscribers are free to choose a pack that varies across ‘Bouquets’ and the ‘A-La-Carte’ category!

 

 

33x25-final-02[2]

 

 

 

 

 

 

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Raghu makes a promise to Dhanak.

Raghu makes a promise to Dhanak.

Kya hain koi Raghu jaisa?

Kya hain koi Raghu jaisa?

Who loves Ishika and Roop as much as we do?

Who loves Ishika and Roop as much as we do?

Kesari: An inspiration today, tomorrow and forever!

Kesari: An inspiration today, tomorrow and forever!

An afternoon of Food, Family and Fun - COLORS' presents 'Kitchen Champion'

An afternoon of Food, Family and Fun - COLORS' presents 'Kitchen Champion'

You Might Also Like

Famously Filmfare

Famously Filmfare

Jhansi ki Rani

Jhansi ki Rani

Court Room

Court Room

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9

Kesari Nandan

Kesari Nandan

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

Connect with