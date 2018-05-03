posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 3rd, 2018 at 5:54 pm

This week, Ahaan decides to clear Pankti’s name and bringing her safely to his friend Uday’s place. Meanwhile, JD reaches Anita’s house and tortures her and Poorva records the same as evidence. JD is seen tapping phone calls due to which Ahaan and Monty talk in code languages to keep their conversation discreet. He is seen reaching Uday’s house too in search of Pankti. Ahaan reaches just in time to hide her from JD. Failing to find her, JD gets frustrated and leaves from there.

With the debate being held in one of the episodes, JD happens to be the judge where Ahaan mentions about images being leaked and morphed. JD cross questions leaving Ahaan speechless. What could this be? How will Ahaan handle the situation? Stay tuned to find out more.

Watch Tu Aashiqui from Monday to Friday at 7 pm