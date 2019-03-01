Here's what makes Kitchen Champion so much fun!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on March 1st, 2019 at 6:30 pm

FOOD! There, we got your attention, didn’t we? Well, we just knew it! There’s something about food that never gets old and we just know you’d agree. With the onset of Kitchen Champions, we’re nothing but excited because we get to witness two of the best things. Lots and lots of amazing food and your favourite celebrities cooking it for our special judges. Fun? Yes? No? If that’s not enough yet, here’s us luring you a little more about this cool new cooking show!

#1 The show is hosted by your one and only Arjun Bijlani who spins conversations and now food like nobody else does.

 

IMG_4025
 
 
 
IMG_6179-min

 

 

 

#2 Every day, we meet new celebrities who mix ingredients like experts and present something absolutely delicious.

 

 

IMG_6233
 

 

 
IMG_6254

 

 

IMG_4088

 

 

 

#3 The judges of the show are probably the biggest, most honest and the absolute masterchefs! Meet Garvit, Barbiee, and Inayat. It’s imperative to impress them after all, isn’t it?

 

 

IMG_4013

 

#4 There’s humor in everything and food is no exception. Apart from tossing veggies and spices, the show also promises you an accurate dose of entertainment and heartfelt laughter.

 

 

IMG_4070
 
 

 

IMG_6296

 

 

#5 Last and surely not the least, Kitchen Champions engages you with a plethora of fun games. From ‘guess the ingredient’ to a 'food race’ and more, this show is a complete package that’s unmissable.

 

 

IMG_6363-min
 

 

 
IMG_6393-min

 

 

 

Tune in to Kitchen Champions from Mon-Fri at 1:30 pm.

 

﻿

