posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 8th, 2018 at 6:53 pm

After Anupji’s exit from the Bigg Boss house into the outhouse, we’re sure to see the real sides of many contestants. This, FYI, also includes Jasleen. It’s only been a few hours since his exit and we see her laughing, getting comfortable with Shivashish, and sharing food in the same plate! But let's not deny that his exit from the house has made things a little gloomy!

In other news, tonight’s episode features this week’s captaincy task and it only gets interesting from here. A jail-like set up has been made in the garden area and each time the jailbreak alarm rings, the door opens which is a cue for the prisoners to run away from the jail and cross a wall. The last prisoner to do this automatically gets eliminated from both, the task and the race to become a captain. Keeping these rules in mind, we see the housemates strategizing with their respective teams and even getting into little arguments.