The episode starts with everyone engrossed in their daily chores and Roop is making tea. Amidst everyone busy with their own work, we see Roop’s bua is telling everyone about her brother winning an award. However, Shamsher a.k.a daroga gets suspended and is not given an award since he did not salute to the SP since she was a woman. Bua is seen sticking newspapers on the walls which talks about why didn’t win the award.

On going to Roop’s room, Kamla discovers a doll house and teddy bears in Roop’s room. In a sequence going forward, Roop is also seen winning a trophy for a sui-dhaaga competition. While telling his mum excitedly about the coming first in the competition, his father Shamsher walks in and asks about the trophy and everyone is scared. How will Shamsher react to this news? Stay tuned to find out more.

