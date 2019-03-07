Is Hanumant being impulsive?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on March 7th, 2019 at 5:49 pm

Tonight, on Kesari, Sitara makes Hanumant realize about the soup they are in and that there’s only one thing that can save them. The solution is to get Kesari engaged to Jawahar. On the other hand, Jawahar meets Kesari and tells her that he is geared up to take his revenge for what she had done to him. Back at home, Sitara convinces Hanumant for this engagement. A conversation with Atma Ram is then initiated from Sitara’s end. What will this conversation lead to?

 

Unaware of this decision, will Madhavi and Kesari find out about this? Hanumant is in complete agreement with this decision, however, little Kesari is still unaware of this. What will her reaction be?

Tune in to Kesari Nandan from Mon-Fri at 8:30 pm to know it all.

 

 

IMG_1431

 

 

﻿

