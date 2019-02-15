Is Saumya a step closer to Sohum?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 15th, 2019 at 4:00 pm

On Shakti, Saumya is seen rushing to the hospital to meet Harman. As per the doctors, they're unable to comment on Harman's health as he has lost a lot of blood. Saumya informs Preeto that Varun has taken Sohum to Mumbai and she asks her to leave for Mumbai immediately. Before leaving, she heads to Varun’s lawyer’s house to get the address and other details of where Sohum is taken.

 

Going forward, basis the clues received, Saumya realizes that Sohum has already been adopted by someone in Singapore. Will Saumya find out more about this person? On discussing the same with Preeto, she urges Saumya to leave for Singapore immediately. Will Saumya find her way to Sohum in Singapore?

Tune in to Shakti from Monday to Friday at 8 pm.

