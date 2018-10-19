Is Surbhi Rana at fault?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 19th, 2018 at 3:05 pm

With sansani secrets coming out one after another, tonight is when a few more secrets are revealed about your favourite contestants that will not only surprise you but also leave them playing on your mind for a long, long time. Later in the episode, we see Sree sitting with a few fellow contestants and telling them about Surbhi, and her smoking ritual in the bathroom. 

 

IMG_9443

 

 

When Surbhi comes to know about this, she is seen getting agitated and stating her point across but in a language that’s not acceptable to the other members of the house. She is against Sree and even challenges him by saying that she will come out clean. Due to this, the environment in the house isn’t pleasant and everyone seems to be affected by it too! Tonight, is also when the contestants nominate each other to go to kaalkothi as a punishment. Who do you think gets nominated?

Tune in to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on Colors to find out what happens next!

 

 

IMG_9535
 
 
 
IMG_9542

 

 

 

 

