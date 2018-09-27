posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 27th, 2018 at 8:16 pm

After the dreadful Samudri Lootere task which the singles won, the vataavaran of the house has become pretty intense. With everyone eyeing everybody’s moves all the time, now is when things in the house get interesting. To add on, tonight’s the night when Bigg Boss takes the episode a notch higher with a shocking spin!

Just when the contestants thought that the day was easy, Bigg Boss sent mastermind Vikas Gupta in to give each and every contestant a reality check. As a part of this activity, Bigg Boss asked all the housemates to freeze wherever they were and not react in any situation. Vikas went to each contestant with a mirror and spoke about their performance in the house and how the world was perceiving them. Vikas’s blunt revelations made many uncomfortable.

loading... Play

Another angle added by Bigg Boss was nominating 3 contestants who need to be sent to the kaalkothri! Who could they be? Stay tuned to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS.