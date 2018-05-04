Last lap for Aarohi in London?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 4th, 2018 at 6:07 pm

Aarohi lands in London with Deep as Tara. During this trip, she aims to find out about Bhabhi by using Deep and ultimately plan his destruction. However, she is shocked to know that Tara is alive who is a big obstruction in her way. How will she manage to keep her away?

Tara gets Aarohi to believe that Deep and her are involved in a plan, but Aarohi at the same time also has questions about Deep knowing her plan and her identity. Tara also reveals an unexpected truth to her in London. What could this be? Is this the end for Aarohi?

 

Phone pics (4)

 

This week, Ishq Mein Marjawan is full of shocking twists! Stay tuned as the story uncovers a lot!

Watch Ishq Mein Marjawan from Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm.


