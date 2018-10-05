posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 5th, 2018 at 6:37 pm

After a day full of heated arguments and misunderstandings, tonight too, we see an array of eventful scenarios in the house. Every passing day in the house seems to be getting tough, and tonight is another one. It started off with a captaincy task where Saba - Somi, Sourabh-Shivashish, and Surbhi-Romil were chosen to compete for the Fizz Captain. Of the jodis only Somi, Surbhi, and Shivashish took part in the task wherein all the three had to hold the captaincy ring for as long as they could and whoever left the ring was eliminated from the competition. Nehha, the current captain of the house was seen moderating the same. She also ended up disqualifying Somi because of which, the Khan sisters were upset. After the captaincy task, the house members will also be asked to nominate three contestants who will be punished and sent to the kaalkothri!

Post all the drama, Bigg Boss had a special surprise planned for the distressed couple in the house - Anupji and Jasleen in the form of a romantic date. In the activity area, Bigg Boss had decorated the space with a dinner table for two and a romantic set up! Anupji and Jasleen will be seen getting close and even resolving their issues. Jasleen will also convey her feelings towards him. It gets better when Anupji will go down on his knees with a red rose and say ‘I love you’ to her.

Now isn't that a beautiful end to the week.