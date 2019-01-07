Mr. X is has a plan.

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on January 7th, 2019 at 7:57 pm

With a series of events going on in the lives of Deep, Tara and Arohi, this week on Ishq Mein Marjawan is something you cannot miss! Deep and Abhimanyu overpower Virat and Upasana and eventually escape from there. By now, we see that Deep and Abhimanyu are ready to settle their score with each other. Simultaneously, Aarohi now has a plan in place to kill Deep. On reaching Mr. X’s party, Aarohi attempts to kill Deep. Will she be successful this time?

Going forward, she also spots Vasundhara with Mr. X. The two of them are seen speaking and just then, Aarohi is informed that Deep’s secret will be out soon and post that he will die! What does Aarohi do now? What’s next on her plan? Tune in to Ishq Mein Marjawan from Monday to Saturday ay 7:30 pm.

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Will Sumi be able to able to succeed this time?

Will Sumi be able to able to succeed this time?

These behind the scenes pictures from the sets of Tantra are too cool to miss!

These behind the scenes pictures from the sets of Tantra are too cool to miss!

Here's why you should be tuning in to Khatron ke Khiladi - Jigger Pe Trigger!

Here's why you should be tuning in to Khatron ke Khiladi - Jigger Pe Trigger!

5 reason to watch Kesari starting 1st January 2019

5 reason to watch Kesari starting 1st January 2019

12 moments we've wanted to rewind on Bigg Boss 12 more than once!

12 moments we've wanted to rewind on Bigg Boss 12 more than once!

You Might Also Like

Inside Access

Inside Access

Kesari Nandan

Kesari Nandan

Brain Wagon

Brain Wagon

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

Tantra

Tantra

Naagin 3

Naagin 3

Connect with