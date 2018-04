posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on August 23rd, 2016 at 8:57 pm

Saudamini and Manjulika have tortured Paridhi and Rajbir enough. So much so that Saudamini will soon attempt to kill Rajbir and make way for Manjulika to enter his body. That’s when Paridhi will gather her inner strength and bring out the Maa Durga within her. Here are some exclusive Behind the Scenes pictures…