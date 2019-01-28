posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on January 28th, 2019 at 4:37 pm

This week on Gathbandhan, Raghu learns that Dhanak is still unaware about who kidnapped her father, and in turn, she gives Raghu her mother’s earrings to repay the amount he paid for her father’s treatment in the hospital. Later, Raghu tells Savi that he is going to dance with Dhanak and informs her to handle Maya, who was going to dance with Raghu earlier.

Going forward, Raghu is seen giving earplugs to Dhanak for her father. On the other hand, Savitri puts oil on the floor so Maya falls and is unable to dance with Raghu. When asked Dhanak for the dance, she tells a downright no. Savitri, in the meantime, announces Raghu’s performance and he stands there alone wondering what to do next? Will Dhanak join in for the dance?

Being a new girl in the city, Raghu also finds out that Dhanak is going somewhere for work in a local train. To help her get into the train, he reaches the station too. How will Dhanak react to this?

Tune in to Gathbandhan from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.