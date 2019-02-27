posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 27th, 2019 at 5:27 pm

Previously on Gathbandhan, Raghu learns that Dhanak’s family is thinking about her second marriage. This gets him thinking. On the other hand, Raghu promises Dhanak that he will not do anything that comes in the way of Sejal’s wedding. Infact, Raghu is even seen decorating Dhanak’s house for Sejal’s mehendi. Looking at him do all the decorations, Dhanak stops him but Raghu denies. She starts shaking the tool which leads to him losing balance and falling on Dhanak. What happens here?

In a sequence going forward, Raghu and Dhanak are seen admiring each other when Raghu is removing all the jewelry that Dhanak is wearing. Is this a new beginning for them? Is love taking over? Stay tuned to Gathbandhan from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.