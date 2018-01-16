posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 16th, 2018 at 12:42 pm

We got thoroughly entertained by the hosts Meiyang Chang and Raghav Juyal in the first season of Rising Star.

It’s time for the second season and apart from the several things that will be brand new this season, the hosts will be new too! This time the combination of two hosts will be a little different, something that you must have never seen before. To relieve your curiosity, let us tell you that the combo of the hosts will be really uncommon!

Well, the hosts this season will be popular television actor and host, Ravi Dubey and a very talented child artist Partth Dhamija. Parth was one of the participants on Chhote Miyan Dhaakad last year. We all know Ravi who was one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and is currently even part of Entertainment Ki Raat.

Just imagine how interesting it would be to see the duo interacting with us on Rising Star stage! And how entertaining it would be to watch this duo introducing us to the contestants this season.

Rising Star 2 is coming up with many more exciting things and you need to wait till this weekend to watch them unfold!

Stay tuned every Sat & Sun at 9 PM!