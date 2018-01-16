Ravi Dubey and Partth Dhamija to host Rising Star season 2.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 16th, 2018 at 12:42 pm

We got thoroughly entertained by the hosts Meiyang Chang and Raghav Juyal in the first season of Rising Star.

 

It’s time for the second season and apart from the several things that will be brand new this season, the hosts will be new too! This time the combination of two hosts will be a little different, something that you must have never seen before. To relieve your curiosity, let us tell you that the combo of the hosts will be really uncommon!

 

3BZ_ravi

 

 

Well, the hosts this season will be popular television actor and host, Ravi Dubey and a very talented child artist Partth Dhamija. Parth was one of the participants on Chhote Miyan Dhaakad last year. We all know Ravi who was one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and is currently even part of Entertainment Ki Raat.

 

 

Just imagine how interesting it would be to see the duo interacting with us on Rising Star stage! And how entertaining it would be to watch this duo introducing us to the contestants this season.

 

maxresdefault

 

 

Rising Star 2 is coming up with many more exciting things and you need to wait till this weekend to watch them unfold!

 

 

Stay tuned every Sat & Sun at 9 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Belan Wali Bahu

Belan Wali Bahu

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Connect with