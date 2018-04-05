Rising Star 2: The top six contestants aim to win the 'Ticket To Finale' this weekend.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 5th, 2018 at 4:41 pm

The competition on Rising Star 2 gets fiercer this week as the top six finalists aim to win the ‘Ticket To Finale’!

 

IMG_0543

 

 

The one who performs the best out of the six will straightaway enter the final round of Rising Star Season 2.  Hence this weekend is extremely decisive for each contestant, and all of them are already giving their cent percent to the preparations.

 

IMG_0606

 

 

IMG_0615

 

 

 

The current top 6 contestants are - Rohanpreet singh, Akhtar Brothers, Vishnumaya Ramesh, Chetan Brijwasi, Hemant Brijwasi and Zaid Ali. Everyone has a unique trait and hence the competition certainly gets intense from here.

 

IMG_0648

 

 

Do not miss watching the two most engrossing episodes this weekend and see who wins the ‘Ticket To Finale.’

 

IMG_0677

 

 

 

IMG_1681

 

 

Watch Rising Star Season 2 Sat-Sun at 9 PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Belan Wali Bahu

Belan Wali Bahu

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Connect with