posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 5th, 2018 at 4:41 pm

The competition on Rising Star 2 gets fiercer this week as the top six finalists aim to win the ‘Ticket To Finale’!

The one who performs the best out of the six will straightaway enter the final round of Rising Star Season 2. Hence this weekend is extremely decisive for each contestant, and all of them are already giving their cent percent to the preparations.

The current top 6 contestants are - Rohanpreet singh, Akhtar Brothers, Vishnumaya Ramesh, Chetan Brijwasi, Hemant Brijwasi and Zaid Ali. Everyone has a unique trait and hence the competition certainly gets intense from here.

Do not miss watching the two most engrossing episodes this weekend and see who wins the ‘Ticket To Finale.’

Watch Rising Star Season 2 Sat-Sun at 9 PM.