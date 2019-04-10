Saumya is kidnapped!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on April 10th, 2019 at 6:07 pm

Previously on Shakti, we found out that Harman and Saumya find an old letter written by Surbhi which talks about how she wanted Saumya to adopt Sohum. On following up more, Rajat finds that Varun was responsible for Surbhi’s death. Tonight, we see that Saumya manages to get the court to extend their date. On leaving from there, both Harman and Saumya find Rajat lying on the road drunk. What will they do next?

 

IMG_9660

 

 

Later, Saumya is seen getting kidnapped. Harman, who has varied emotions running at the moment warns Chaddha, Varun and Sukkha. Where could Saumya be? Will Rajat and Saumya be able to find Saumya? Tune in to Shakti from Monday to Friday at 8 pm to find out more.

 

 

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Shamsher makes a promise to Roop!

Shamsher makes a promise to Roop!

Dhanak is the new don?

Dhanak is the new don?

Jagat comes home!

Jagat comes home!

Bela saves the day?

Bela saves the day?

Music, celebrations and your favourite celebrities on Rising Star 3!

Music, celebrations and your favourite celebrities on Rising Star 3!

You Might Also Like

Colors Cricquiz 2019

Colors Cricquiz 2019

Famously Filmfare

Famously Filmfare

Kitchen Champions

Kitchen Champions

Rising Star Season 3

Rising Star Season 3

Jhansi ki Rani

Jhansi ki Rani

Court Room

Court Room

Connect with