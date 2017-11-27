posted by Shambhavi, last updated on November 27th, 2017 at 5:41 pm

This week is going to be really exciting, as Teni will finally deliver a baby. Now whether it’s a boy or a girl you will get to know after you watch the episodes.

However, before that we will see that when Teni gets into labour Parth just at the knick of time leaves her and goes thinking she is once again doing drama. Teni gets admitted in the hospital and the ward boy informs the family about the same. The family returns home and feels shocked to know that Teni’s condition is serious.

After Teni delivers the baby, Indu calls up Parth to inform about the same. Teni needs blood and Parth agrees to donate.

Teni feels happy to see Parth by her side but Parth continues to hate her. After she returns home, Parth stops Teni from meeting the baby which shocks her!

In fact Parth signs a 10 lakh cheque and asks Teni to leave as her job as a surrogate is over.

Will Teni leave?

