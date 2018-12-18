posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 18th, 2018 at 5:05 pm

With the on-going BB Fire Brigade task, the housemates are now seen prioritizing themselves over anyone else for them to make their way into the final league. With the bell ringing, all the contenders are seen running towards the van and grabbing their spot. Sree, however, enters the van using a shortcut which isn’t appreciated by a lot of contenders. So much that Karanvir even calls him a cheater. Hearing this, Sreesanth assumes that Karanvir is commenting on his cricket career.

In the task going forward, Dipika picks Karanvir as a deserving contender for the ticket to the finale. In her reasoning, she claims that Sreesanth tends to get aggressive and fights with everyone too. This leads to a lot of misunderstandings between Dipika and Sree. Are preferences changing for real in the house?