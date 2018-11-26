posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 26th, 2018 at 6:03 pm

Stepping into the 11th week, things and situations in the Bigg Boss 12 house are getting intense every passing minute. After Srishty’s elimination last night, the house surely misses her giggles and the best dance moves, however, the show must go on! A new week brings a bunch of challenges and this week is no less!

Tonight begins on an intimidating note as Bigg Boss announces the nominations for the week. To add to the thrill, Bigg Boss mentioned a LOC task for the nomination process. Surbhi Rana, who is the current captain of the house was given the authority to nominate contestants of her choice. The house was divided into two teams – one with Dipika, Jasleen, Deepak and Romil, and the other with Karanvir, SreeSanth, Somi, and Rohit. The garden area was separated into halves and both the teams had to be in their territories. Detonators and bunks with contestant names were spread around the garden area. After every explosion, Surbhi had to take one name, who according to her should be nominated along with a justified reason. Post that she had to use the detonator to blow up the bunk of that contestant.

Who does she pick? Are her reasons valid? Tune in to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLOR