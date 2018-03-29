posted by Mansi dharia, last updated on March 29th, 2018 at 11:37 am

The competition has heated up on Rising Star 2 as we got our Top 8 contestants last week.

Last week was extra special as the iconic Rekhaji graced the stage with a lovely performance and her charm.

Later that weekend,s the audience received a double treat with a few of the ex-contestants performing on stage with some of our season 2 contestants.

These duos created magic by giving some dhamakedar performances.

Hemant Brijwasi and Maithili Thakur

Chetan Brijwasi and Bannet Dosanjh

Afreen Group and Afsana Khan

Akhtar Brothers and Diljot Qawwali Group

Did you enjoy seeing these ex-contestants perform again on the stage of Rising Star 2?

Keep watching Rising Star 2, Sat-Sun 9 PM.