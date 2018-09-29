posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 29th, 2018 at 8:20 pm

As per tradition, tonight's the night when Salman Khan will roast contestants with multiple challenging situations. With the dreadful evictions around the corner, contestants are both, anxious and nervous to know what the verdict would be. Amidst all this tension, the contestants are in for a few surprises too. One of them is Ayushmann Khurrana’s entry and two the tasks! Ayushmann’s task is to ask contestants about the ‘Andhadhun Followers’ in the house.

Along with Ayushmann, Salman Khan also welcomed the very graceful Tabu on stage. The three of them were seen jamming with the Bigg Band too. The evergreen actress will be given a quick task by the host that's unmissable!

With so much going on, Salman Khan also speaks about the previous week. He puts various jodis and singles in the ‘katghera’ and reads out accusations made against them, for them to eventually defend.

