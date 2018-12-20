posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 20th, 2018 at 5:35 pm

After winning the ticket to finale, Surbhi's joy has no bounds. While she breaths without any stress, the others were put in the danger zone of eliminations this week. With the game intensifying every minute, tonight is when we add another fun twist to the game. It’s time for the BB Radio task where we present to you Mumbai ki rani Malishka! Just like her show, she’s here to add some spice in the Bigg Boss 12 House and we promise you, it’s going to be nothing but fun!

In tonight’s episode, the entire nation will get a chance to speak to their favourite contestant in the house. From questioning them about their game strategy, their relations in the house, to the contestants they like or dislike; it’s safe to say that you’re in for a lot of fun tonight. Starting off with Dipika and Romil, Somi and Deepak and finally to Sreesanth and Karanvir, gear up for tons of entertainment and even revelations! Tune in to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS for all the masala!