posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 13th, 2018 at 5:48 pm

This week on Ishq Mein Marjawan, Aarohi takes a step forward in her revenge towards Deep. She even realizes that there is a deeper conspiracy behind Anjali’s death. She understands that all three - Tara, Deep, and Virat are connected to Anjali in some way or the other and are also aware of the reason behind that face. She also finds a jacket and bracelet that the killer had worn in Deep’s closet! Does this give her a hint? We see Deep persuading Virat to fix on a date and get married.

Going forward, we see Aarohi realizing a couple of things, but a bigger shock awaits her! Aarohi plays a game with Deep, who is now unsure whether the girl lying injured in front of him is actually Aarohi or the real Anjali? Will she find out? Stay tuned to Ishq Mein Marjawan from Monday to Friday at 7:30 pm.