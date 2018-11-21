posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 21st, 2018 at 5:56 pm

With the on-going saanp task, the two divided teams are going on and on with their game plans. Inside the snake’s belly are Jasleen, Megha, Rohit, and Deepak, who’ve been giving each other a tough time. From constant nagging on food, makeup, and betraying, the four of them just won’t budge. As per Rohit, he went on to support team red only because he was promised on daavedari, unlike the blue team. This already created a stir amongst the team.

Going forward, when the task was restarted by Bigg Boss, the four contenders inside the house only got aggressive which lead to the lever of the machine breaking. With multiple warnings given by the sanchalak, these four played with a mind of their own. While the task was going on, Rohit also happened to pass a comment that was targeted to Sreesanth. On getting to know about it, Sree walked inside the snake’s bell. What happens next? Stay tuned to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS for more!