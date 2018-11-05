posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 5th, 2018 at 5:40 pm

This week on Bepannaah, Aditya and Zoya who are busy breaking each other’s karwachauth fast when Anjana walks in and starts cursing Zoya. She frantically leaves from there, however; the terrace door is locked. Anjana, in front of everyone, keeps cursing her and now Zoya threatens to complaints against her on charges of harassment! To control the situation, Aditya bows down in front of Zoya and completes his challenge. Wondering what the challenge is? We won’t tell you yet. It’s a sweet surprise coming your way tonight!

Going forward, Aditya is showing some outfit to Anjana and tells her that he hope Sanjana likes it too! Zoya overhears this and on asking Aditya about Sanjana, he tells her that she’s the girl who is ready to kiss him! Everyone is ready to go out and just then Zoya walks in dressed to perfection making Aditya leave for the party half-heartedly! Simultaneously, Nani checks with Victor on who all are at home to which he says no one except Zoya. In a few minutes, Nani reaches Hooda house unaware that Aditya too has reached there. Suddenly the lights go off! Zoya starts walking through the corridor and Nani walks towards the kitchen. Is RV here as well? Stay tuned to Bepannaah from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm to know more!