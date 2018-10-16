#WhoNextInBB12

It’s been 4 weeks since the launch of Bigg Boss Season 12 and we must say that this one month has seen a pool of emotions, surprising spins, and tasks that have defined journeys for the housemates until now! So, without wasting a minute, we’re going to come straight to the point and present something fun for you!

 

Here’s a new twist coming your way! We are all ears to know who you’d want to see in the house as a wild card entry! Shoot your answers in the comment section below right away!

 

 

