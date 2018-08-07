posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 7th, 2018 at 4:59 pm

This week on Silsila, Didda’s mannat takes everyone including Nandini to the ashram. Unfortunately, there is a natural calamity which leaves Nandini and Kunal stranded on one side and Mauli on the other. Regardless of the calamity, Nandini selflessly wants to complete Didda’s mannat but Kunal is not convinced at all. Meanwhile, Mauli and the rest of them reach a resort to wait for them and find Rajdeep there with a girl. On reaching the temple, Nandini and Kunal are blessed as a couple by the priests.



Post the temple visit, Kunal and Nandini find a relief base camp for the night to rest. In the morning while sleeping, Kunal is about to burn his hand. Nandini sees this and tries to save him. Going forward, Mauli finds them and they all return home. On reaching, Nandini and Kunal both cannot stop thinking about the trip. What do you think happens next?

