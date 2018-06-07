Will Pankti and Ahaan know the truth?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on June 7th, 2018 at 1:14 pm

The owner has seen Reyansh and he is just about to tell it to Pankti but somehow the situation gets evaded. In the upcoming series, Sheetal finds out that Reyansh is only JD. He feels somebody’s presence in the room and wonders who is it? Will he catch Sheetal red-handed?

Ahaan knows about Kara and he promises to support her love. Sheetal has a plan and gets in touch with a lawyer and an inspector. Reyansh doubts that Sheetal knows the truth. Pankti promises to Poorva that Monty will be hers. What happens next? Stay tuned to Tu Aashiqui from Monday to Saturday at 7 pm on Colors. 


