Will Roop and his sisters like the groom-to-be?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on July 12th, 2018 at 6:05 pm

This week, we see a determined Roop promising his sisters that he will win the cycle race and buy gifts for them. Later, Shamsher takes Roop to the police station but leaves immediately because his sister (bua) has injured her head. In Shamsher's absence, Roop teaches everyone at the police station to put a thread through a needle. When questioned by Shamsher, Roop denies of even touching the needle. 

 

In a sequence going forward, Roop comes to know that it is his parent's marriage anniversary and he asks Shamsher to celebrate this occasion as a reward for him winning the race. Roop gives the amount won to Kinjal and Jigna as promised. The next day, a boy is coming to see Himani and Bua is seen teaching her how to behave. Himani messes it up in front of the groom and his family but despite all the mess, we see that the marriage is fixed. 


 

DSC_5063-min

 

 

Roop and his sisters do not like the groom, but will they be able to save Himani from this marriage? Stay tuned to Roop from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. 


﻿

