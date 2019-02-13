Will Roop be able understand Ishika?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 13th, 2019 at 5:39 pm

Tonight on Roop, we see Roop working in the dhaba. Ishika is trying to speak with Roop but is ignored by him. As per Roop, Ishika could have saved the dhaba from being bulldozed. Later, Kamla speaks to Roop about how Ishika tried her level best to manage the situation but somehow couldn’t. On realizing his mistake, Roop goes and apologizes to Ishika but she doesn’t respond. To make it up to her, he decorates the room with roses. Will Ishika forgive Roop?

 

 

IMG_0078

 

 

The next day, Ishika is stopped by Shamsher while going to the dhaba as an employee. He also draws a laxmanrekha and tells her that women of his house do not work outside. What's Ishika's reaction to this going to be? Going forward, we see that Roop is unable to contact Jigna and her in-laws’. On reaching her home, Roop learns something which leaves the entire family appalled. What could this be?

 

Tune in to Roop from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. 

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Sitaara on a mission!

Sitaara on a mission!

A new set of challenges for Saumya and Harman!

A new set of challenges for Saumya and Harman!

Here's what you should be doing at 9:30 pm tonight!

Here's what you should be doing at 9:30 pm tonight!

Bela pushes Mahir off the cliff?

Bela pushes Mahir off the cliff?

COLORS announces 'Courtroom - Sacchai Haazir Ho', a crime-legal drama decoding the path to Justice

COLORS announces 'Courtroom - Sacchai Haazir Ho', a crime-legal drama decoding the path to Justice

You Might Also Like

Jhansi ki Rani

Jhansi ki Rani

Court Room

Court Room

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9

Kesari Nandan

Kesari Nandan

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

Tantra

Tantra

Connect with