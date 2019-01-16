posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on January 16th, 2019 at 6:20 pm

Tonight, on Roop, the episode starts with a hawan in the temple because of Makar Sankranti. Kamla requests panditji to organize a maha aarti that will be performed by Roop and Ishika but to everyone’s surprise, Shamsher asks the newly married couple to perform the aarti. Later, Patels come there as well and ask for forgiveness from Rupesh and Kanchan and even request them to come back home. Will they return home?



Later, we see a fun kite flying competition led by Roop and Ishika. Everyone needs to compete with each other by cutting kites of the opponent team. With the festive spirit in the air, we also see a cute moment between Roop and Ishika. To win the competition, Ishika smartly distracts Roop and wins the competition. Post the competition, Ishika comes downstairs where one saint is asking for ‘bhiksha’. On giving him bhiksha, he makes her smell chloroform and kidnaps her. Who could this be? Will Roop and his family find Ishikas?

