posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 7th, 2018 at 2:22 pm

With the constant nervousness and anxiety of getting evicted, the contestants are certainly going through a medley of emotions in the house right now. To take this away for a while, Bigg Boss sent a surprise fortune teller into the house to read out their fate.

 

Dipika will be called in the confession room and be notified about the presence of a fortune teller in the house. How, you ask? Well, you’ll have to wait for that. The night also takes a humorous turn as the comedy queen Bharti Singh will be making an appearance too. An interesting turn of events awaits you tonight as contestants will not be spared from Bharti’s sarcasm.  

 

Bharti will also introduce a talent hunt competition - Bigg Boss Got Talent and ask each one of them to showcase their talent. We will see Deepak Thakur, Anup Jalota and Nehha flaunting their talent away! The night gets better when Jasleen agrees to show her pole dancing skills with Anupji as her pole. Now isn’t this something to look forward to?

 

Post all the fun and frolic, Salman Khan will also announce the name of the contestant who is getting evicted tonight! Stay tuned to watch Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12  powered by Oppo F9 Pro tonight at 9 pm only on Colors.

 

