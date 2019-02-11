A new set of challenges for Saumya and Harman!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 11th, 2019 at 6:04 pm

This week on Shakti, Saumya is seen returning home after a long day of work at Sukka’s place. She even lies to Harman about playing with Sohum, however, Harman finds something suspicious. Looking at an upset Saumya, Harman even met with their lawyer who suggested that they start collecting evidence against Varun which can be presented to get Sohum back. Will Saumya be able to collect any pieces of evidence against Sohum?

 

Later, Saumya also realizes that Sohum has a fever. On asking Sukkha to call the doctor, a condition is kept in front of Saumya. What could this be? Between all this, Saumya also gets suspicious of Varun’s intentions as he is getting ready to throw a party for Sohum.

 

Tune in to Shakti from Monday to Friday at 8 pm to find out more.

