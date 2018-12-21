posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 21st, 2018 at 6:02 pm

After a fun and masaledar session with Malishka last night, tonight, Manu Punjabi and Pritam Singh take over the house only to pick contenders who deserve to go to kaalkothri! While this will be the last Kaalkothri of the season, the contestants had to choose three contenders not only basis their behaviour throughout the week, but also for the entire season. The duo will have the last say in this! Their first parameter was - who according to the contestants was the most doubled faced in the house? Their second parameter was - who according to the contestants was the most annoying person in the house? And their third parameter was - who was the most ill-behaved contestant of the house? With names popping up one after another, who do you think eventually ends up in the kaalkothri?

While Manu and Pritam had given them the challenge to choose the contestants for Kaalkothri, they also had the power to save one of them from this punishment. Who could that one lucky person be?

