Anjali chooses love over money on 'Sasural Simar Ka'

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 5th, 2017 at 4:54 pm

In last night’s episode of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ we saw how Anjali was told by her parents that she could sell off the property on her name for the sake of her father-in-law.  Simar tries to make Anjali understand the real values in life, especially love for the family which is the foremost. Anjali initially looked in dilemma thinking the property was quite expensive and whether it would be right to sell it off.

 

IMG_4526

 

 

At the other end, Saroj who was listening to the conversation felt really sure that Anjali would never act that great. She was confident about Anjali refusing to sign on the property papers. Anjali requested for some time before she could take the decision, as she left the scene Saroj walked in and said that Anjali would never do so. Simar firmly responded saying, Anjali is her daughter and that she trusts her completely, and just because she didn’t sign the papers right away didn’t mean she would take the wrong decision. Saroj stayed firm with her challenge. Looking at her husband’s helplessness Anjali felt really bad and tried to pacify him.

 

IMG_4569

 

 

Next morning Anjali surprised everyone and especially made Prem and Simar proud by signing the property papers for her family’s wellbeing.

What will happen now? Will there be people who would try to sway Anjali away once again or she will change for good?

Watch Sasural Simar Ka, Mon-Sun at 7:30 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Dog in the Awasthi Family

Dog in the Awasthi Family

Where is Saumya?

Where is Saumya?

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Belan Wali Bahu

Belan Wali Bahu

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Connect with