posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 5th, 2017 at 4:54 pm

In last night’s episode of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ we saw how Anjali was told by her parents that she could sell off the property on her name for the sake of her father-in-law. Simar tries to make Anjali understand the real values in life, especially love for the family which is the foremost. Anjali initially looked in dilemma thinking the property was quite expensive and whether it would be right to sell it off.

At the other end, Saroj who was listening to the conversation felt really sure that Anjali would never act that great. She was confident about Anjali refusing to sign on the property papers. Anjali requested for some time before she could take the decision, as she left the scene Saroj walked in and said that Anjali would never do so. Simar firmly responded saying, Anjali is her daughter and that she trusts her completely, and just because she didn’t sign the papers right away didn’t mean she would take the wrong decision. Saroj stayed firm with her challenge. Looking at her husband’s helplessness Anjali felt really bad and tried to pacify him.

Next morning Anjali surprised everyone and especially made Prem and Simar proud by signing the property papers for her family’s wellbeing.

What will happen now? Will there be people who would try to sway Anjali away once again or she will change for good?

