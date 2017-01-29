Bigg Boss 10 Grand Finale brings a bouquet of entertainment!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 29th, 2017 at 1:19 pm

The Bigg Boss Finale is always packed with entertainment and fun, and even this time it is going to be a complete package of some rocking performances, glitz and glamour and a mixed bag of emotions. Get a peek into what’s in store for you on the Bigg Boss 10 Grand Finale tonight…

 

Talented kids share stage with Salman

IMG_6251

 

Tonight, a bunch of talented kids walk on to the Bigg Boss 10 stage and steal everyone’s hearts. Sohail Khan and Neha Dhupia also join Salman and these kids.

 

Salman’s special performance in the Bigg Boss 10 house

PIC 26

 

PIC 24

 

Once again, Salman steps into the BB house. He gives a unique performance that talks about the journey of Indiawale contestants on Bigg Boss 10. We bet you wouldn’t want to miss this for anything.

 

The gorgeous actresses Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna sizzle on the dance floor

PIC 15

 

PIC 18

 

The Naagin 2 fame Mouni Roy and JDJ9 contestant Karishma Tanna perform to some hit numbers. Mouni looks flawlessly beautiful in white while Karishma looks stunningly charismatic in black and gold. Both these ladies set stage ablaze.

 

The cherry on the cake, Hrithik Roshan

IMG_6486

 

The special guest for tonight is one of the most talented B- Town actors, Hrithik Roshan. He enters to the famous ‘Mogambo’ from Kaabil and stylishly grooves to it winning our hearts all over again. Lokesh entertains us by reciting the famous dialogue from ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ for Hrithik while Meera Deosthale aka Chakor of Udann does the famous Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai step with him.

 

So guys, don’t forget to tune in to Bigg Boss 10 Grand Finale tonight at 9PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Dog in the Awasthi Family

Dog in the Awasthi Family

Where is Saumya?

Where is Saumya?

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Belan Wali Bahu

Belan Wali Bahu

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Connect with