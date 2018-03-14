Bollywood break for these Rising Stars!

posted by Mansi dharia, last updated on March 14th, 2018 at 3:13 pm

Last week was truly a memorable one on Rising Star 2.  The No.1 entertainer Govinda and Bhaagi 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were a part of the show as special guests.

 

Hemant Brijwasi and Akhtar Brothers have been one of the most talked about contestants of this season. Together they are often referred to bring in a musical Tsunami on stage with their brilliant voice.

 

The highlight was when after their performances over the weekend, Hemant Brijwasi and Akhtar Brothers not only managed to score high votes, they also received a great news.

 

Our expert, the legendary music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan, offered Hemant Brijwasi and Akhtar Brothers their first big break in Bollywood.

 

The contestant’s happiness knew no bounds upon hearing this news.

 

Isn’t this great?

 

 

Keep watching Rising Star 2 Sat-Sun, 9 PM.


