posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 7th, 2018 at 6:07 pm

This week on Bepannaah, Aditya is trying on getting reactions from Zoya who is neutral towards everything currently. In an instance, Aditya ends up dropping a pizza slice on Zoya’s dress, but she doesn’t react. In the meantime, Arjun starts reading Pooja’s diary which has everything about Pooja’s love for Yash. While leaving from the radio, a flier falls from his belongings and Noor finds it. What does the flier read?

In a sequence ahead, Zoya and Mahi get stuck with goons where Adi comes to their rescue. Both Mahi and Zoya are very scared but Aditya handles the situation well. Madhu also gets worried for Mahi and Noor because of their work hours and wants them to be extra careful. Sakshi is seen having a conversation with Aditya about Pooja, but he is ignoring it. All of the three listening to the radio and the RJ is Arjun. Aditya then calls the RJ and discusses the problem with him.

For an upcoming event, Aditya and Zoya meet a designer where he is seen trying various outfits. As he changes his outfits, Zoya gets awkward. To add on, Aditya purposely pulls out a button and gets Zoya to stitch it. What is it that’s in Aditya’s mind? Stay tuned to know what happens next in their life.

Watch Bepannaah from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.