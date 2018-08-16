posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 16th, 2018 at 6:02 pm

This week we welcome the adorable Anjor on Udann. Brave, courageous and intelligent, Anjor is here to win hearts over! Right after her amazing entry, she stands up to save her friends from Ghuman Singh who tries to make them a “Bandhua.” Ghuman Singh challenges her to have a race against him till the school and if she loses, her friends must pay the price. Will Anjor be able to win against the evil Ghuman Singh? After reaching the school, Ghuman Singh is about to hoist the flag but Anjor stops him and accuses him of making villagers 'bandhuas' in front of the media. Imli enters then and handles the situation.

Imli tells Ghuman Singh that Anjor is Chakor and Sooraj’s daughter which leaves him stunned. On the other hand, Anjor’s father locks her into a dark room because he doesn’t want her to study and talk about school. Meanwhile, Imli reaches out to Chakor asking her to return to Azaadgunj but Chakor refuses as she wants Sooraj to accept his mistake. Will Chakor ever return to Azaadgunj?

