posted by Shambhavi, last updated on May 10th, 2017 at 3:21 pm

Varun Kapoor worked for the first time with COLORS on the show ‘Na Aana Is Des Laado’. He got noticed for his work and came back on the show ‘Swaragini’.

Varun not only has a great screen presence, he is equally talented. For the third time the actor has been roped in by the channel for ‘Savitri Devi College & Hospital’.

Let’s get to know some more facts about him –