posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 17th, 2018 at 6:04 pm

4 weeks into the house and thanks to multiple tasks, we now know the strengths and weakness of all the contestants. Owing to their past experiences, the housemates are seen working towards the luxury budget task with complete dedication and it’s safe to say that we’re impressed! Continuing the ‘Ghoda Gadi’ task, the contestants woke up to the song ‘Romeo Naam Mera Choori Hai Kaam Mera’, indicating Bigg Boss’ further plans for the day. The Ghodas (contestants) are working hard to ensure that they run and cover the maximum distance, while, some of them plan to only focus on their to victory!

Arguments and negative influences make their way and take over the house, as various contestants try to distract the others from completing the given task. In one such incident, Deepak decided to hide the Ghoda cap, which the Ghodas have to wear before stepping on the treadmill, this did not go well with Dipika and Sree Santh. Dipika retaliated by erasing the statistics from Deepak’s scoreboard while Sree Santh lost his cool and tried to erase Deepak's name from his board, in anger, Sree spat on his name which enraged everyone in the house.

