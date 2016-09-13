posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 13th, 2016 at 11:08 am

Siddharth Nigam, the boy who stole tiny hearts with the role of young Ashoka on Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, celebrates his birthday today. After appearing in a movie, Siddharth went on to essay the role of young Ashoka with great finesse and elevating the crucial points in young Ashoka’s life through his performance. He will soon be seen back on screen on JDJ9 with his entry as a wild card.

Here are a few interesting facts about him

Passion for Gymnastics

Nigam began his career as a gymnast. He was selected on the national-level gymnastics, where he won a gold medal at the parallel bar and a silver medal for high bar at the 58th national school games in Pune.

He has got the Style

He was awarded ‘Most Stylish Debut’ for his role as young Ashoka Samrat in 2015.

Bournvita Was His First Ad

Before movies and TV serials, Siddharth was seen in a Bournvita ad where he practices as a young gymnast in a stadium with his mother.

Riding a Cycle Is Siddharth’s Favorite Pass time

Sidharth Nigam used to love riding his bicycle even while he was on the sets of Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

Pizza Love

Siddharth’s favourite go to food is Pizza

Great Dancer

Thanks to all the gymnastics, Siddharth’s body is extremely flexible which gives an extra edge as a dancer. And soon his fans must gear up to greet him on the screen with some fabulous exhibit of dancing.

From historic character portrayal to soon tapping-toes-tales, Sidharth Nigam, has a long way to go. Happy Birthday to this extremely talented lad.