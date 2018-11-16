posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 16th, 2018 at 6:11 pm

With great power comes great responsibility. And one such responsibility is coming Romil’s way. Tonight, on Bigg Boss season 12, things take a complete turn when Romil will be asked to pick contenders who according to him deserve to go to the kaalkothri. Obeying orders, he picked Meghna, for her not respecting people and ill-treating them at the same time. Surbhi for her abusive language and Shivashish for showing extreme aggression in tasks. Shivashish, however, does not agree to his decision and gets out of control and hyper. Due to his behaviour, Bigg Boss announced that except Romil, everybody else in the house will be nominated.

Later, Bigg Boss announced the luxury budget task of the week. This task will be divided into two teams and the team that wins the task, only gets access to the luxury budget. This task is held between Romil and Rohit where they had to complete a set of activities. Who do you think wins this task? Tune in to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS to find out more!