posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 23rd, 2018 at 6:19 pm

After the sansani khes khabar task between Surbhi and Deepak in the house, Surbhi hailed as the new Fizz Captain. As per tradition, tonight, Bigg Boss announced a fun task. He got the contenders to race to a point and the first one to reach would get a chance to pick a contender who deserved to go to jail a.k.a kaalkothri. Set in the garden area, each contender had a dedicated pot for themselves. The contenders who won the opportunity to nominate one contestant for the kaalkothri had to give his/her reason and fill the pot with water. When the pot started to overflow, that particular contestant would end up going to the kaalkothri!



Surbhi and Romil voted for Megha due to her behaviour in the house, especially during the breaking news task. Later, Surbhi voted for Jasleen, however, the reason given by her didn’t go too well with Jasleen. This led to her breaking down and having an argument with Surbhi. Is Surbhi favouring her friends over the others in the house? Stay tuned to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS for more!