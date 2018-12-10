Let love take over tonight!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 10th, 2018 at 5:51 pm

Of emotions and warm hugs, the family special episode on Bigg Boss is all heart! Yesterday, we met Sreesanth’s wife, Surbhi’s brother, Rohit’s mother and Karanvir’s family. With heartfelt messages and pieces of advice, these family members left with a heavy heart only for some more members to come in.

 

Screen Shot 2018-12-10 at 8.13.02 am
 

 

 
Screen Shot 2018-12-10 at 8.17.16 am

 

 

Tonight, we meet Bigg Boss 12 contestant Saba, Somi’s sister, Dipika’s husband Shoaib Ibrahim and Romil’s family. With months of separation, this episode is sure to make you cry a little if not much. Here are a few glimpses coming your way!

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

 

 

Tune in to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS to know more.

