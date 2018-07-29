posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on July 29th, 2018 at 2:48 pm

The much-awaited evening full of glitz and glam, energetic performances, and unlimited fun begins tonight at 8 pm. IIFA has always been an event worth looking forward to and this time around as well, we promise you a dose of just the same. Celebrating movies across the globe and rewarding a great bunch of talent does make IIFA memorable always, right?

Here's the full list of winners:

1. Best Film

Tumhari Sulu



2. Best Director

Saket Chaudhary - Hindi Medium



3. Best Actor (Female)

Sridevi - Mom



4. Best Actor (Male)

Irrfan Khan - Hindi Medium



5. Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female)

Meher Vij - Secret Superstar



6. Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male)

Nawazzuddin Siddiqui - Mom



7. Best Story

Amit V Masurkar - Newton



8. Best Music Direction

Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Akhil Sachdeva - Badrinath Ki Dulhania



9. Best Background Score

Pritam - Jagga Jasoos



10. Best Screenplay

Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain - Bareilly Ki Barfi



11. Best Dialogues

Hitesh Kewalya - Shubh Mangal Saavdhan



12. Best Choreography

Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani, Galti Se Mistake - Jagga Jasoos



13. Best Cinematography

Marcin Laskawiec, Usc - Tiger Zinda Hai



14. Best Editing

Shweta Venkat Mathew - Newton



15. Best Lyrics

Manoj Muntashir - Mere Rashke Qamar - Baadshaho



16. Best Playback Singer (Female)

Meghna Mishra - Main Kaun Hoon Secret Superstar



17. Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh - Hawayein Jab Harry Met Sejal



18. Best Sound Design

Dileep Subramaniam and Ganesh Gangadharan (YRF Studios) - Tiger Zinda Hai



19. Best Special Effects

Ny Vfxwala (Prasad Vasant Sutar) - Jagga Jasoos



20. Best Style Icon of the Year

Kriti Sanon



21. Best Debut Director

Konkona Sensharma



22. Outstanding Achievement by an Actor in Indian Cinema

Anupam Kher



Don't forget to tune in tonight at 8 pm on Colors for the telecast!